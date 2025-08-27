La vie ordinaire 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand
La vie ordinaire 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand mercredi 27 août 2025.
La vie ordinaire
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-27
fin : 2025-08-27
Date(s) :
2025-08-27
Le concert de slam La vie ordinaire mêle voix et guitare pour un spectacle poétique et musicale. .
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr
English : La vie ordinaire
German :
Italiano :
Espanol : La vie ordinaire
L’événement La vie ordinaire La Chapelle-Bertrand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine