LA VOIX DE LA SIBYLLE Ille-sur-Têt

3 route de Bélesta Ille-sur-Têt Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-27 16:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

Le Château de la Sibylle vous invite à une vidéoconférence de Nicole YRLE autour de son nouveau roman historique, avec l’aimable participation du guitariste J.Francisco ORTIZ qui fût construit par Renée Vidal il y a plus de cent ans.

3 route de Bélesta Ille-sur-Têt 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 25 14 87 82

English :

Château de la Sibylle invites you to a videoconference by Nicole YRLE on her new historical novel, with the kind participation of guitarist J.Francisco ORTIZ, which was built by Renée Vidal over a hundred years ago.

Free on reservation.

German :

Das Château de la Sibylle lädt Sie zu einer Videokonferenz mit Nicole YRLE über ihren neuen historischen Roman ein, mit freundlicher Unterstützung des Gitarristen J.Francisco ORTIZ. Das Schloss wurde vor über 100 Jahren von Renée Vidal erbaut.

Kostenlos auf Res…

Italiano :

Il Castello della Sibilla vi invita a una videoconferenza di Nicole YRLE sul suo nuovo romanzo storico, con la gentile partecipazione del chitarrista J.Francisco ORTIZ, costruito da Renée Vidal più di cento anni fa.

Gratuito su prenotazione.

Espanol :

El Château de la Sibylle le invita a una videoconferencia de Nicole YRLE sobre su nueva novela histórica, con la amable participación del guitarrista J.Francisco ORTIZ, construida por Renée Vidal hace más de cien años.

Gratuito previa reserva.

