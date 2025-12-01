La Woufmas Pawty Courçais
La Woufmas Pawty Courçais samedi 13 décembre 2025.
La Woufmas Pawty
Les Prugnes d’en bas Courçais Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-13 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Préparez vos loulous le complexe canin Stay Pawsitive vous ouvre ses portes pour une journée entièrement dédiée à nos compagnons à quatre pattes !
Les Prugnes d’en bas Courçais 03370 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 15 43 65 24 claire.andree@laposte.net
English :
Get your pooches ready: the Stay Pawsitive canine complex opens its doors to you for a day entirely dedicated to our four-legged companions!
