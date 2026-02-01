Labo148 Roman photo (stage) Roubaix
Labo148 Roman photo (stage) Roubaix mercredi 18 février 2026.
Labo148 Roman photo (stage)
14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix Nord
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-18 14:30:00
fin : 2026-02-18 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-18
Pendant trois demi-journées, plongez dans les coulisses de l’information et apprenez à interviewer, photographier et raconter une histoire en réalisant un roman-photo reportage pour construire un récit au pied de chez soi.
14h30-16h30 chaque jour
**À partir de 12 ans.**
Pendant trois demi-journées, plongez dans les coulisses de l’information et apprenez à interviewer, photographier et raconter une histoire en réalisant un roman-photo reportage pour construire un récit au pied de chez soi.
14h30-16h30 chaque jour
**À partir de 12 ans.** .
14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 28 33 48 33
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For three half-days, take a behind-the-scenes look at the world of news and learn how to interview, photograph and tell a story by creating a photo-novel from scratch.
2.30pm-4.30pm daily
**Ages 12 and up**
L’événement Labo148 Roman photo (stage) Roubaix a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par Hauts-de-France Tourisme