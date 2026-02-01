Labo148 Roman photo (stage) Roubaix

Labo148 Roman photo (stage)

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix Nord

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-18 14:30:00

fin : 2026-02-18 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-18

Pendant trois demi-journées, plongez dans les coulisses de l’information et apprenez à interviewer, photographier et raconter une histoire en réalisant un roman-photo reportage pour construire un récit au pied de chez soi.

14h30-16h30 chaque jour

**À partir de 12 ans.**

Pendant trois demi-journées, plongez dans les coulisses de l'information et apprenez à interviewer, photographier et raconter une histoire en réalisant un roman-photo reportage pour construire un récit au pied de chez soi.

14h30-16h30 chaque jour

**À partir de 12 ans.**

14 place du Général Faidherbe Roubaix 59100 Nord Hauts-de-France +33 3 28 33 48 33

English :

For three half-days, take a behind-the-scenes look at the world of news and learn how to interview, photograph and tell a story by creating a photo-novel from scratch.

2.30pm-4.30pm daily

**Ages 12 and up**

