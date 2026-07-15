AGENDA · Plounéventer
Labyrinthe végétal animations Plounéventer
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Plounéventer
Informations pratiques
Plounéventer
Labyrinthe végétal animations
Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21
Date(s) :
2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21
Thème du labyrinthe 20 ans .
S’amuser avec des jeux pour tous . .
Quelennoc Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne
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English :
L’événement Labyrinthe végétal animations Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX
À voir aussi à Plounéventer (Finistère)
- La Belle Estivale Plounéventer 22 août 2026