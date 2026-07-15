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Labyrinthe végétal animations Plounéventer

vendredi 7 août 2026 · Plounéventer

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 7 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 7 août 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Adresse
Quelennoc
Ville
29400 Plounéventer
Département
Finistère
Tarif

Plounéventer

Labyrinthe végétal animations

Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-21

Date(s) :
2026-08-07 2026-08-14 2026-08-21

Thème du labyrinthe 20 ans .

S’amuser avec des jeux pour tous .   .

Quelennoc Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne  

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English :

L’événement Labyrinthe végétal animations Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX

À voir aussi à Plounéventer (Finistère)