Labyrinthe végétal Plounéventer 12 juillet 2025 07:00
Finistère
Labyrinthe végétal Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-12
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-07-12
Thème la vache et son veau .
Parcours 16 panneaux cachés dans le labyrinthe de maïs.
Ouvert tous les jours.
Nombreux lots offerts par les commerçants et artisans de la commune.
Vendredis 1 8 15 et 22 août dès 14h jeux pour tous (balançoire géante, course en sac, poney, cordes, osier …) . .
Quelennoc
Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Labyrinthe végétal Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX