Labyrinthe végétal  Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère

Début : 2025-07-12
fin : 2025-10-31

2025-07-12

Thème la vache et son veau .

Parcours 16 panneaux cachés dans le labyrinthe de maïs.

Ouvert tous les jours.

Nombreux lots offerts par les commerçants et artisans de la commune.

Vendredis 1 8 15 et 22 août dès 14h jeux pour tous (balançoire géante, course en sac, poney, cordes, osier …) .   .

Quelennoc
Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne  

