Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2 Lachapelle-aux-Pots Oise, 7 juin 2025, Lachapelle-aux-Pots.

Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2 En VTC

Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2 Rue de Pentemont 60650 Lachapelle-aux-Pots Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 180 Distance : 14600.0 Tarif :

Au départ de Lachapelle-aux-Pots, les paysages sont variés et bucoliques : étangs, belles fermes, longères à pans de bois ou maisonnettes qui rappellent que la Normandie est toute proche.

Les sous-sols sont riches en argile : la fabrication industrielle de tuiles et l’artisanat très développé autour de la poterie en témoignent. Lachapelle-aux-Pots, possède même son musée de la Poterie, situé à côté de la mairie. N’hésitez pas à venir le découvrir.

Sur votre parcours, de nombreuses trouées à travers les rideaux d’arbres et arbustes laissent apparaitre des champs et pâtures aux couleurs variées.

Vous arriverez devant le parc d’attractions de Saint-Paul avant de rejoindre le village éponyme.

La-bas, vous pourrez découvrir le magnifique jardin du peintre André Van Beek. Poétique jardin et similitude avec celui de Claude Monet à Giverny ; Il inspire l’artiste à peindre ses plus beaux tableaux.

English : Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2

Starting out from Lachapelle-aux-Pots, the countryside is varied and bucolic: ponds, beautiful farms, timber-framed longères and maisonnettes are a reminder that Normandy is just around the corner.

The subsoil is rich in clay, as evidenced by the industrial manufacture of roof tiles and the highly-developed pottery industry. Lachapelle-aux-Pots even has its own pottery museum, located next to the town hall. Don’t hesitate to come and discover it.

Along the way, numerous gaps in the curtains of trees and shrubs reveal fields and pastures of varied colors.

You’ll arrive at the Saint-Paul amusement park before reaching the village of the same name.

There, you can discover the magnificent garden of painter André Van Beek. A poetic garden with similarities to Claude Monet’s in Giverny, it inspired the artist to paint his most beautiful pictures.

Deutsch : Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2

Von Lachapelle-aux-Pots aus ist die Landschaft abwechslungsreich und bukolisch: Teiche, schöne Bauernhöfe, Fachwerk-Langhäuser oder kleine Häuschen erinnern daran, dass die Normandie ganz in der Nähe liegt.

Der Untergrund ist reich an Lehm: Die industrielle Herstellung von Dachziegeln und das hoch entwickelte Handwerk rund um die Töpferei zeugen davon. Lachapelle-aux-Pots, besitzt sogar ein eigenes Töpferei-Museum, das sich neben dem Rathaus befindet. Zögern Sie nicht, es zu besuchen und zu entdecken.

Auf Ihrem Weg durch die Bäume und Sträucher sehen Sie immer wieder Lücken, die den Blick auf Felder und Weiden mit unterschiedlichen Farben freigeben.

Sie kommen am Vergnügungspark von Saint-Paul vorbei, bevor Sie das gleichnamige Dorf erreichen.

Dort können Sie den wunderschönen Garten des Malers André Van Beek entdecken. Der poetische Garten ähnelt dem von Claude Monet in Giverny und inspiriert den Künstler zu seinen schönsten Bildern.

Italiano :

Partendo da Lachapelle-aux-Pots, la campagna è varia e bucolica: stagni, belle fattorie, case coloniche a graticcio e casette che ricordano che la Normandia è molto vicina.

Il sottosuolo è ricco di argilla, come dimostra la produzione industriale di tegole e l’industria della ceramica molto sviluppata. Lachapelle-aux-Pots ha persino un proprio museo della ceramica, situato accanto al municipio. Non esitate a venire a scoprirlo.

Lungo il percorso si aprono numerosi varchi tra le cortine di alberi e arbusti, che rivelano campi e pascoli colorati.

Prima di raggiungere l’omonimo villaggio, si arriva al parco tematico di Saint-Paul.

Lì potrete scoprire il magnifico giardino del pittore André Van Beek. Un giardino poetico che ricorda quello di Claude Monet a Giverny e che ha ispirato l’artista a dipingere i suoi quadri più belli.

Español : Lachapelle-aux-Pots à Saint-Paul Carnet de route 2

Partiendo de Lachapelle-aux-Pots, el paisaje es variado y bucólico: estanques, hermosas granjas, caseríos con entramado de madera y pequeñas casas que recuerdan que Normandía está muy cerca.

El subsuelo es rico en arcilla, como demuestran la fabricación industrial de tejas y la industria alfarera, muy desarrollada. Lachapelle-aux-Pots cuenta incluso con su propio museo de la cerámica, situado junto al ayuntamiento. No dude en venir a descubrirlo.

A lo largo del camino, las cortinas de árboles y arbustos dejan numerosos huecos que revelan coloridos campos y pastos.

Llegará al parque temático de Saint-Paul antes de llegar al pueblo del mismo nombre.

Allí podrá descubrir el magnífico jardín del pintor André Van Beek. Un jardín poético con similitudes al de Claude Monet en Giverny, que inspiró al artista para pintar sus cuadros más bellos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-16 par SIM Hauts-de-France