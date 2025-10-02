L’agglo en scènes Longwy
L’agglo en scènes Longwy jeudi 2 octobre 2025.
L’agglo en scènes
Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-02
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-02 2025-10-07 2025-10-14
Festival culturel transfrontalier concerts gratuits dans différentes communes du Grand Longwy, à Aubange (Belgique) et à Pétange (Luxembourg).
Informations 03 82 26 03 00 ou culture@grandlongwy.fr
Programmation https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025Tout public
0 .
Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 26 03 00
English :
Cross-border cultural festival: free concerts in various towns in Greater Longwy, Aubange (Belgium) and Pétange (Luxembourg).
Information: 03 82 26 03 00 or culture@grandlongwy.fr
Programming: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025
German :
Grenzüberschreitendes Kulturfestival: kostenlose Konzerte in verschiedenen Gemeinden des Großraums Longwy, in Aubange (Belgien) und in Pétange (Luxemburg).
Informationen: 03 82 26 03 00 oder culture@grandlongwy.fr
Programmierung: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025
Italiano :
Festival culturale transfrontaliero: concerti gratuiti in varie città della Grande Longwy, Aubange (Belgio) e Pétange (Lussemburgo).
Informazioni: 03 82 26 03 00 o culture@grandlongwy.fr
Programma: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025
Espanol :
Festival cultural transfronterizo: conciertos gratuitos en varias ciudades del Gran Longwy, Aubange (Bélgica) y Pétange (Luxemburgo).
Información: 03 82 26 03 00 o culture@grandlongwy.fr
Programa: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025
L’événement L’agglo en scènes Longwy a été mis à jour le 2025-09-25 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY