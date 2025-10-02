L’agglo en scènes Longwy

L’agglo en scènes Longwy jeudi 2 octobre 2025.

L’agglo en scènes

Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-02

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-02 2025-10-07 2025-10-14

Festival culturel transfrontalier concerts gratuits dans différentes communes du Grand Longwy, à Aubange (Belgique) et à Pétange (Luxembourg).

Informations 03 82 26 03 00 ou culture@grandlongwy.fr

Programmation https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025Tout public

Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 26 03 00

English :

Cross-border cultural festival: free concerts in various towns in Greater Longwy, Aubange (Belgium) and Pétange (Luxembourg).

Information: 03 82 26 03 00 or culture@grandlongwy.fr

Programming: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025

German :

Grenzüberschreitendes Kulturfestival: kostenlose Konzerte in verschiedenen Gemeinden des Großraums Longwy, in Aubange (Belgien) und in Pétange (Luxemburg).

Informationen: 03 82 26 03 00 oder culture@grandlongwy.fr

Programmierung: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025

Italiano :

Festival culturale transfrontaliero: concerti gratuiti in varie città della Grande Longwy, Aubange (Belgio) e Pétange (Lussemburgo).

Informazioni: 03 82 26 03 00 o culture@grandlongwy.fr

Programma: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025

Espanol :

Festival cultural transfronterizo: conciertos gratuitos en varias ciudades del Gran Longwy, Aubange (Bélgica) y Pétange (Luxemburgo).

Información: 03 82 26 03 00 o culture@grandlongwy.fr

Programa: https://grandlongwy.fr/lagglo-en-scenes-2025

