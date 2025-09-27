L’Alpha fête ses 10 ans concert de Stranded Horse, Luxie & La Ferveur Médiathèque L’Alpha Angoulême

L’Alpha fête ses 10 ans concert de Stranded Horse, Luxie & La Ferveur Médiathèque L’Alpha Angoulême samedi 27 septembre 2025.

L’Alpha fête ses 10 ans concert de Stranded Horse, Luxie & La Ferveur

Médiathèque L’Alpha 1 rue Coulomb Angoulême Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

La médiathèque de L’Alpha souffle ses dix bougies et s’associe à La Nef pour une journée festive qui se prolongera en soirée avec une ouverture nocturne, des concerts et un DJ set. Un anniversaire pas comme les autres !

.

Médiathèque L’Alpha 1 rue Coulomb Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 56 00

English :

The L?Alpha multimedia library celebrates its tenth birthday and joins forces with La Nef for a festive day that extends into the evening with a late-night opening, concerts and a DJ set. A birthday like no other!

German :

Die Mediathek von L?Alpha bläst ihre zehn Kerzen aus und schließt sich mit La Nef für einen festlichen Tag zusammen, der sich bis in den Abend hinein mit einer nächtlichen Öffnung, Konzerten und einem DJ-Set fortsetzen wird. Ein Geburtstag wie kein anderer!

Italiano :

La biblioteca multimediale L’Alpha festeggia il suo decimo compleanno e si unisce a La Nef per una giornata di festa che proseguirà fino a sera, con un’apertura notturna, concerti e un DJ set. Un compleanno senza precedenti!

Espanol :

La mediateca L’Alpha celebra su décimo cumpleaños, y se asocia con La Nef para una jornada festiva que se prolongará hasta la noche, con una inauguración nocturna, conciertos y un DJ set. Un cumpleaños sin igual

L’événement L’Alpha fête ses 10 ans concert de Stranded Horse, Luxie & La Ferveur Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-08-07 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême