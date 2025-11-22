LANCEMENT DES FÉÉRIES DE NOËL

Place Jean Jaurès Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Ce samedi, Béziers s’illumine ! Venez assister au lancement officiel des décorations de Noël qui feront briller la ville tout l’hiver. Un moment magique à partager pour entrer ensemble dans la féerie des fêtes.

Place Jean Jaurès Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 36 36

English :

This Saturday, Béziers lights up! Come and watch the official launch of the Christmas decorations that will keep the city glowing all winter long. It’s a magical moment to share in the enchantment of the festive season.

German :

Diesen Samstag erstrahlt Béziers im Lichterglanz! Erleben Sie den offiziellen Start der Weihnachtsdekorationen, die die Stadt den ganzen Winter über zum Leuchten bringen werden. Ein magischer Moment, den Sie mit anderen teilen können, um gemeinsam in den Zauber der Festtage einzutauchen.

Italiano :

Questo sabato, Béziers si illumina! Venite ad assistere al lancio ufficiale delle decorazioni natalizie che illumineranno la città per tutto l’inverno. È un momento magico per condividere la magia delle festività.

Espanol :

Este sábado, Béziers se ilumina Asista al lanzamiento oficial de la decoración navideña que iluminará la ciudad durante todo el invierno. Es un momento mágico para compartir la magia de las fiestas.

L'événement LANCEMENT DES FÉÉRIES DE NOËL Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03