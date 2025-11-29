LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS Pérols
LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS Pérols samedi 29 novembre 2025.
LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS
Place Carnot Pérols Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Le samedi 29 novembre à Pérols, lancement des illuminations de Noël à 18h Place Carnot
+ Concours de soupes, animation musicale et foodtruck
Le samedi 29 novembre à Pérols, lancement des illuminations de Noël à 18h Place Carnot
+ Concours de soupes, animation musicale et foodtruck .
Place Carnot Pérols 34470 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Saturday, November 29, Pérols, launch of the Christmas lights at 6 p.m. Place Carnot
+ Soup competition, musical entertainment and foodtruck
German :
Am Samstag, den 29. November in Pérols, Start der Weihnachtsbeleuchtung um 18 Uhr Place Carnot
+ Suppenwettbewerb, musikalische Unterhaltung und Foodtruck
Italiano :
Sabato 29 novembre a Pérols, lancio delle luci natalizie alle 18.00 in Place Carnot
+ Concorso di zuppa, intrattenimento musicale e foodtruck
Espanol :
El sábado 29 de noviembre en Pérols, inauguración del alumbrado navideño a las 18.00 horas en la plaza Carnot
+ Concurso de sopas, animación musical y foodtruck
L’événement LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS Pérols a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER