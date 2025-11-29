LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS

Place Carnot Pérols Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Le samedi 29 novembre à Pérols, lancement des illuminations de Noël à 18h Place Carnot

+ Concours de soupes, animation musicale et foodtruck

Le samedi 29 novembre à Pérols, lancement des illuminations de Noël à 18h Place Carnot

+ Concours de soupes, animation musicale et foodtruck .

Place Carnot Pérols 34470 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Saturday, November 29, Pérols, launch of the Christmas lights at 6 p.m. Place Carnot

+ Soup competition, musical entertainment and foodtruck

German :

Am Samstag, den 29. November in Pérols, Start der Weihnachtsbeleuchtung um 18 Uhr Place Carnot

+ Suppenwettbewerb, musikalische Unterhaltung und Foodtruck

Italiano :

Sabato 29 novembre a Pérols, lancio delle luci natalizie alle 18.00 in Place Carnot

+ Concorso di zuppa, intrattenimento musicale e foodtruck

Espanol :

El sábado 29 de noviembre en Pérols, inauguración del alumbrado navideño a las 18.00 horas en la plaza Carnot

+ Concurso de sopas, animación musical y foodtruck

L’événement LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL- PÉROLS Pérols a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER