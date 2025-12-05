LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Début : 2025-12-05

fin : 2025-12-05

2025-12-05

Le lancement des illuminations de Noël aura lieu vendredi 5 décembre à 18h30, sur la place du Petit Foirail, au pied du grand sapin !

Le Studio T-Dance partagera ce moment avec nous en proposant un show pétillant et chaleureux

♨ Les Délices de Mary nous régaleront avec des boissons chaudes de Noël !

Serez-vous de la partie ?

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie

The launch of the Christmas lights will take place on Friday December 5th at 6.30pm, on the Place du Petit Foirail, at the foot of the big tree!

? Studio T-Dance will share this moment with us with a sparkling and warm show ?

? Les Délices de Mary will treat us to hot Christmas drinks!

Will you be there?

