LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher vendredi 5 décembre 2025.
LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-05
fin : 2025-12-05
Date(s) :
2025-12-05
Le lancement des illuminations de Noël aura lieu vendredi 5 décembre à 18h30, sur la place du Petit Foirail, au pied du grand sapin !
Le Studio T-Dance partagera ce moment avec nous en proposant un show pétillant et chaleureux
♨ Les Délices de Mary nous régaleront avec des boissons chaudes de Noël !
Serez-vous de la partie ?
Le lancement des illuminations de Noël aura lieu vendredi 5 décembre à 18h30, sur la place du Petit Foirail, au pied du grand sapin !
Le Studio T-Dance partagera ce moment avec nous en proposant un show pétillant et chaleureux
♨ Les Délices de Mary nous régaleront avec des boissons chaudes de Noël !
Serez-vous de la partie ? .
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie
English :
? ????????? ??? ????????????? ?
The launch of the Christmas lights will take place on Friday December 5th at 6.30pm, on the Place du Petit Foirail, at the foot of the big tree!
? Studio T-Dance will share this moment with us with a sparkling and warm show ?
? Les Délices de Mary will treat us to hot Christmas drinks!
Will you be there?
L’événement LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan