Lancement des illuminations de Noël Sainte-Maxime

Lancement des illuminations de Noël

Place Victor Hugo Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-05 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

Plongez dans la magie de Noël et retrouvez nous pour le lancement officiel des illuminations de Noël sur la place Victor Hugo avec la mise en lumière de notre traditionnel sapin de 9 mètres !

Place Victor Hugo Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 15 09 82 94

English : Lancement des illuminations de Noël

Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas and join us for the official launch of the Christmas lights on Place Victor Hugo with the lighting of our traditional 9-metre Christmas tree!



On the programme: lantern parade, light shows and Christmas carols.



A magical moment to share with family or friends!

German : Lancement des illuminations de Noël

Tauchen Sie in den Weihnachtszauber ein und treffen Sie uns zum offiziellen Start der Weihnachtsbeleuchtung auf dem Place Victor Hugo mit der Beleuchtung unseres traditionellen 9-Meter-Tannenbaums!

Italiano : Lancement des illuminations de Noël

Immergetevi nella magia del Natale e unitevi a noi per l’accensione ufficiale delle luci natalizie in Place Victor Hugo con l’illuminazione del nostro tradizionale albero di Natale alto 9 metri!



In programma: sfilata con lanterne, parate luminose e canti natalizi.



Un momento magico da condividere con la famiglia o gli amici!

Espanol : Lancement des illuminations de Noël

Sumérjase en la magia de la Navidad y acompáñenos en la inauguración oficial del alumbrado navideño de la plaza Victor Hugo, con el encendido de nuestro tradicional árbol de Navidad de 9 metros

