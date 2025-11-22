LANCEMENT DU MARCHÉ DE NOËL Béziers

LANCEMENT DU MARCHÉ DE NOËL

Rendez-vous pour l’ouverture du marché de Noël de Béziers ! Chalets gourmands, créations artisanales, odeurs sucrées et ambiance chaleureuse vous plongeront dans la magie de Noël. Un incontournable pour petits et grands !

English :

Join us for the opening of the Béziers Christmas market! Gourmet chalets, handcrafted creations, sweet smells and a warm atmosphere will plunge you into the magic of Christmas. A must for young and old alike!

German :

Treffpunkt für die Eröffnung des Weihnachtsmarkts in Béziers! Schlemmerbuden, handwerkliche Kreationen, süße Düfte und eine gemütliche Atmosphäre versetzen Sie in den Zauber der Weihnachtszeit. Ein Muss für Groß und Klein!

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per l’apertura del mercatino di Natale di Béziers! Con le sue bancarelle gastronomiche, le creazioni artigianali, i dolci profumi e la calda atmosfera, sarete immersi nella magia del Natale. Un’occasione imperdibile per grandi e piccini!

Espanol :

Acompáñenos en la apertura del mercado de Navidad de Béziers Con sus puestos gastronómicos, sus creaciones artesanales, sus dulces olores y su cálido ambiente, se sumergirá en la magia de la Navidad. Una cita ineludible para grandes y pequeños

