Lancer de haches Château de Montaner Montaner

Lancer de haches
Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-11 13:30:00
fin : 2025-08-15 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-11
Venez vous tester au lancer de haches !
Les plus adroits parviendront à s’initier à cette discipline assurément amusante mais demandant une certaine précision.
Par la troupe « A la hache ! ».
Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 81 98 29 contact@chateau-montaner.fr
English :
Come and try your hand at axe throwing!
The more adept will be able to learn this fun but precise discipline.
By the « A la hache !
German :
Testen Sie sich im Axtwerfen!
Diejenigen, die sich am besten auskennen, können diese lustige Disziplin erlernen, die jedoch eine gewisse Präzision erfordert.
Von der Theatergruppe « A la hache! ».
Italiano :
Venite a cimentarvi nel lancio dell’ascia!
I più esperti possono cimentarsi in questa disciplina, che è molto divertente ma richiede una certa precisione.
A cura della troupe « A la hache !
Espanol :
Venga a probar el lanzamiento de hachas
Los más expertos podrán probar esta disciplina, muy divertida pero que requiere cierta precisión.
¡A cargo de la compañía « A la hache !
