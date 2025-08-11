Lancer de haches Château de Montaner Montaner

Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : 2025-08-11 13:30:00

fin : 2025-08-15 19:00:00

2025-08-11

Venez vous tester au lancer de haches !

Les plus adroits parviendront à s’initier à cette discipline assurément amusante mais demandant une certaine précision.

Par la troupe « A la hache ! ».

Château de Montaner Còsta de Phébus Montaner 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 81 98 29 contact@chateau-montaner.fr

English :

Come and try your hand at axe throwing!

The more adept will be able to learn this fun but precise discipline.

By the « A la hache !

German :

Testen Sie sich im Axtwerfen!

Diejenigen, die sich am besten auskennen, können diese lustige Disziplin erlernen, die jedoch eine gewisse Präzision erfordert.

Von der Theatergruppe « A la hache! ».

Italiano :

Venite a cimentarvi nel lancio dell’ascia!

I più esperti possono cimentarsi in questa disciplina, che è molto divertente ma richiede una certa precisione.

A cura della troupe « A la hache !

Espanol :

Venga a probar el lanzamiento de hachas

Los más expertos podrán probar esta disciplina, muy divertida pero que requiere cierta precisión.

¡A cargo de la compañía « A la hache !

