L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël Cinéma Kinepolis Longwy

L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël

Cinéma Kinepolis Avenue de Saintignon Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-30 09:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00

Exposition et vente des merveilleuses boules de Noël de Longwy (collection 2025).

Une production d’Art et de Tradition en Émaux de Longwy 100 % réalisée à la main à Longwy.

L’évènement est organisé par le Rotary Club de Longwy et les Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.Tout public

Cinéma Kinepolis Avenue de Saintignon Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 24 58 20

English :

Exhibition and sale of the wonderful Longwy Christmas baubles (collection 2025).

A production of Art and Tradition in Émaux de Longwy 100% handmade in Longwy.

The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Longwy and Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.

German :

Ausstellung und Verkauf der wunderbaren Weihnachtskugeln aus Longwy (Kollektion 2025).

Eine Kunst- und Traditionsproduktion aus Emaille de Longwy, die zu 100 % in Longwy handgefertigt wird.

Die Veranstaltung wird vom Rotary Club Longwy und den Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle organisiert.

Italiano :

Esposizione e vendita dei meravigliosi baubles natalizi di Longwy (collezione 2025).

Una produzione d’arte e tradizione di Émaux de Longwy, realizzata al 100% a mano a Longwy.

L’evento è organizzato dal Rotary Club di Longwy e da Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.

Espanol :

Exposición y venta de las maravillosas bolas de Navidad de Longwy (colección 2025).

Una producción de Arte y Tradición en Émaux de Longwy, 100% hecha a mano en Longwy.

El evento está organizado por el Rotary Club de Longwy y Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.

