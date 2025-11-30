L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël Cinéma Kinepolis Longwy
L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël Cinéma Kinepolis Longwy dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël
Cinéma Kinepolis Avenue de Saintignon Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-30 09:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-30
Exposition et vente des merveilleuses boules de Noël de Longwy (collection 2025).
Une production d’Art et de Tradition en Émaux de Longwy 100 % réalisée à la main à Longwy.
L’évènement est organisé par le Rotary Club de Longwy et les Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.Tout public
0 .
Cinéma Kinepolis Avenue de Saintignon Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 24 58 20
English :
Exhibition and sale of the wonderful Longwy Christmas baubles (collection 2025).
A production of Art and Tradition in Émaux de Longwy 100% handmade in Longwy.
The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Longwy and Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.
German :
Ausstellung und Verkauf der wunderbaren Weihnachtskugeln aus Longwy (Kollektion 2025).
Eine Kunst- und Traditionsproduktion aus Emaille de Longwy, die zu 100 % in Longwy handgefertigt wird.
Die Veranstaltung wird vom Rotary Club Longwy und den Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle organisiert.
Italiano :
Esposizione e vendita dei meravigliosi baubles natalizi di Longwy (collezione 2025).
Una produzione d’arte e tradizione di Émaux de Longwy, realizzata al 100% a mano a Longwy.
L’evento è organizzato dal Rotary Club di Longwy e da Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.
Espanol :
Exposición y venta de las maravillosas bolas de Navidad de Longwy (colección 2025).
Una producción de Arte y Tradición en Émaux de Longwy, 100% hecha a mano en Longwy.
El evento está organizado por el Rotary Club de Longwy y Émaux de Longwy Saint-Jean l’Aigle.
L’événement L’arbre aux mille boules de Noël Longwy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY