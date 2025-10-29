Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

L’arbre photographique, atelier participatif Bécherel

4 Route de Montfort Bécherel Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00

Avec Gwenola Furic, conservatrice et restauratrice

A partir de photographies originales datées du milieu du 19ème siècle à nos jours, les participants vont collectivement constituer un arbre généalogique imaginaire, sur une frise chronologique, donnant vie aux personnages.   .

