L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place du Maréchal Leclerc La Baule-Escoublac
L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place du Maréchal Leclerc La Baule-Escoublac samedi 6 septembre 2025.
L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne
Place du Maréchal Leclerc Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-10 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-06 2025-09-07 2025-09-09 2025-09-10 2025-09-11 2025-09-12 2025-09-13 2025-09-14 2025-09-16 2025-09-17 2025-09-18 2025-09-19 2025-09-20 2025-09-21
Artistes à l’honneur
– Nicole GUION STAMATAKIS, CHRIS, pastelliste
– Bei An CAO, acrylique
– Michel DAUGUET, sculpteur
– Jacques MOREAU GAUDRY, huile .
Place du Maréchal Leclerc Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac 44500 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 91 37 12 infos@ap2a.org
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par ADT44