L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place du Maréchal Leclerc La Baule-Escoublac

L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place du Maréchal Leclerc La Baule-Escoublac samedi 6 septembre 2025.

L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne

Place du Maréchal Leclerc Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-10 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-09-06 2025-09-07 2025-09-09 2025-09-10 2025-09-11 2025-09-12 2025-09-13 2025-09-14 2025-09-16 2025-09-17 2025-09-18 2025-09-19 2025-09-20 2025-09-21

Artistes à l’honneur  
– Nicole GUION STAMATAKIS, CHRIS, pastelliste
– Bei An CAO, acrylique
– Michel DAUGUET, sculpteur
– Jacques MOREAU GAUDRY, huile   .

Place du Maréchal Leclerc Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac 44500 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 91 37 12  infos@ap2a.org

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement L’Art au gré des Chapelles Chapelle Sainte-Anne La Baule-Escoublac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par ADT44