L’Art au jadin – Mortagne-sur-Gironde, 7 juin 2025 10:30, Mortagne-sur-Gironde.
Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-06-07 10:30:00
fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00
2025-06-07
Les jardins seront ouverts à la visite sur 2 jours avec des animations, lectures, chants, expositions…
Bourg de Mortagne
Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 48 78 28 darouma.asso@gmail.com
English :
The gardens will be open to visitors for 2 days, with events, readings, songs, exhibitions…
German :
Die Gärten werden zwei Tage lang für Besucher geöffnet sein, mit Animationen, Lesungen, Gesang, Ausstellungen…
Italiano :
I giardini saranno aperti ai visitatori per 2 giorni, con eventi, letture, canzoni, mostre, ecc.
Espanol :
Los jardines estarán abiertos a los visitantes durante 2 días, con actos, lecturas, canciones, exposiciones, etc.
L’événement L’Art au jadin Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par Royan Atlantique