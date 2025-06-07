L’Art au jadin – Mortagne-sur-Gironde, 7 juin 2025 10:30, Mortagne-sur-Gironde.

Charente-Maritime

L’Art au jadin Bourg de Mortagne Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-06-07 10:30:00

fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00

2025-06-07

Les jardins seront ouverts à la visite sur 2 jours avec des animations, lectures, chants, expositions…

Bourg de Mortagne

Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 87 48 78 28 darouma.asso@gmail.com

English :

The gardens will be open to visitors for 2 days, with events, readings, songs, exhibitions…

German :

Die Gärten werden zwei Tage lang für Besucher geöffnet sein, mit Animationen, Lesungen, Gesang, Ausstellungen…

Italiano :

I giardini saranno aperti ai visitatori per 2 giorni, con eventi, letture, canzoni, mostre, ecc.

Espanol :

Los jardines estarán abiertos a los visitantes durante 2 días, con actos, lecturas, canciones, exposiciones, etc.

L’événement L’Art au jadin Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par Royan Atlantique