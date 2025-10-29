L’art au XIXème 100 ans d’évolution Villentrois-Faverolles-en-Berry

L’art au XIXème 100 ans d’évolution Villentrois-Faverolles-en-Berry mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

L’art au XIXème 100 ans d’évolution

Villentrois-Faverolles-en-Berry Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-29 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29

Date(s) :

2025-10-29

Explorez les chefs-d’oeuvre qui ont marqué la naissance de l’art moderne ! Une plongée captivante dans le XIXème siècle, entre réalisme, romantisme, impressionnisme et bien plus encore.

Tout public .

Villentrois-Faverolles-en-Berry 36360 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 77 06 75 27 artsenfolie36600@gmail.com

English :

Explore the masterpieces that marked the birth of modern art! A captivating plunge into the 19th century, between realism, romanticism, impressionism and much more.

German :

Erforschen Sie die Meisterwerke, die die Geburt der modernen Kunst markierten! Ein fesselnder Einblick in das 19. Jahrhundert zwischen Realismus, Romantik, Impressionismus und vielem mehr.

Italiano :

Esplorate i capolavori che hanno segnato la nascita dell’arte moderna! Un avvincente tuffo nel XIX secolo, tra realismo, romanticismo, impressionismo e molto altro.

Espanol :

Explore las obras maestras que marcaron el nacimiento del arte moderno Una cautivadora inmersión en el siglo XIX, con el realismo, el romanticismo, el impresionismo y mucho más.

L’événement L’art au XIXème 100 ans d’évolution Villentrois-Faverolles-en-Berry a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par OT Pays de Valençay