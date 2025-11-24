L’ART DU COUPLE Pl. Armand Lanoux Perpignan
Pl. Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 30
Début : 2026-01-30 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-30
2026-01-30
Au Palais des Congrès, la comédie pétillante et sexy qui rebooste votre libido !
Pl. Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, the sparkling, sexy comedy that will boost your libido!
German :
Im Palais des Congrès, die prickelnde und sexy Komödie, die Ihre Libido rebootet!
Italiano :
Al Palais des Congrès, la commedia frizzante e sexy che aumenterà la vostra libido!
Espanol :
En el Palacio de Congresos, la comedia chispeante y sexy que le subirá la libido
