L’ART DU COUPLE Pl. Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Pl. Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 30

Début : 2026-01-30 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-30

2026-01-30

Au Palais des Congrès, la comédie pétillante et sexy qui rebooste votre libido !
Pl. Armand Lanoux Palais des Congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

At the Palais des Congrès, the sparkling, sexy comedy that will boost your libido!

German :

Im Palais des Congrès, die prickelnde und sexy Komödie, die Ihre Libido rebootet!

Italiano :

Al Palais des Congrès, la commedia frizzante e sexy che aumenterà la vostra libido!

Espanol :

En el Palacio de Congresos, la comedia chispeante y sexy que le subirá la libido

