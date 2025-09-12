L’ART SACRÉ: TRADITION ET MODERNITÉ MADRIGALIS Rivesaltes

7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Début : 2026-02-08 16:00:00

L’Ensemble Madrigalis, 18 choristes dirigés par Maryse Tatangelo, sera accompagné par Michèle Lougarre, pianiste accompagnatrice au conservatoire de Perpignan, et par François Ragot, violoncelliste professionnel d’exception et chef d’orchestre de l’Orchestre Symphonique de Canet en Roussillon.

7 Rue de la République Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 palaisdesfetes@rivesaltes.fr

English :

The Ensemble Madrigalis, 18 choristers directed by Maryse Tatangelo, will be accompanied by Michèle Lougarre, pianist accompanist at the Perpignan conservatory, and François Ragot, an exceptional professional cellist and conductor of the Orchestre Symphonique de Canet en Roussillon.

German :

Das Ensemble Madrigalis, 18 Chorsänger unter der Leitung von Maryse Tatangelo, wird von Michèle Lougarre, Klavierbegleiterin am Konservatorium von Perpignan, und François Ragot, einem professionellen Ausnahmecellisten und Dirigenten des Symphonieorchesters von Canet en Roussillon, begleitet.

Italiano :

L’Ensemble Madrigalis, 18 cantanti diretti da Maryse Tatangelo, sarà accompagnato da Michèle Lougarre, pianista e accompagnatrice del Conservatorio di Perpignan, e da François Ragot, violoncellista professionista d’eccezione e direttore dell’Orchestre Symphonique de Canet en Roussillon.

Espanol :

El Ensemble Madrigalis, 18 cantantes dirigidos por Maryse Tatangelo, estará acompañado por Michèle Lougarre, pianista y acompañante del Conservatorio de Perpiñán, y François Ragot, excepcional violonchelista profesional y director de la Orquesta Sinfónica de Canet en Rosellón.

