L'ART S'INVITE À MAGRIE

Magrie

Aude

2025-10-04

2025-10-05

2025-10-04

Depuis 23 ans, à l’automne, l’ASIAM transforme le village de Magrie en galerie d’art à la campagne. Expositions, concerts et spectacles de rue entièrement gratuits, dans une ambiance familiale, festive et chaleureuse. Buvette et food trucks sur la place du village, dans l’esprit bodega.

Entrée libre et gratuite

Magrie 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 6 47 60 62 39 artmagrie11@gmail.com

English :

Every autumn for the past 23 years, ASIAM has transformed the village of Magrie into a country art gallery. Exhibitions, concerts and street performances are all free of charge, in a warm, festive, family atmosphere. Refreshment bar and food trucks in the village square, in the bodega spirit.

Free admission

German :

Seit 23 Jahren verwandelt ASIAM im Herbst das Dorf Magrie in eine Kunstgalerie auf dem Land. Ausstellungen, Konzerte und Straßenaufführungen sind völlig kostenlos und finden in einer familiären, festlichen und herzlichen Atmosphäre statt. Getränke und Food Trucks auf dem Dorfplatz im Stil einer Bodega.

Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Ogni autunno, da 23 anni, ASIAM trasforma il villaggio di Magrie in una galleria d’arte in campagna. Mostre, concerti e spettacoli di strada, tutti gratuiti, in un’atmosfera calda, festosa e familiare. Rinfreschi e food truck nella piazza del villaggio, nello spirito della bodega.

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Cada otoño, desde hace 23 años, ASIAM transforma el pueblo de Magrie en una galería de arte en plena naturaleza. Exposiciones, conciertos y espectáculos callejeros, todo gratuito, en un ambiente cálido, festivo y familiar. Refrescos y food trucks en la plaza del pueblo, con espíritu de bodega.

Entrada gratuita

