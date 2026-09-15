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Béziers

L’ARTISTE MICKY PULONG OUVRIRA SON ATELIER – JEP 2026

2 rue Relin Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Micky Pulong vous ouvre les portes de son atelier et vous invite à découvrir son univers artistique.

À l’occasion des Journées du patrimoine, l’artiste Micky Pulong ouvre les portes de son atelier du MAP au 4ème étage, à Béziers. Venez découvrir son univers artistique et échanger avec lui autour de son travail et de sa démarche créative autour de la nature et de l’océan. .

2 rue Relin Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie mouvementartpopulaire@gmail.com

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English : L’ARTISTE MICKY PULONG OUVRIRA SON ATELIER – JEP 2026

Micky Pulong opens the doors to his studio and invites you to %E0 d%E9ccover his artistic world.

L’événement L’ARTISTE MICKY PULONG OUVRIRA SON ATELIER – JEP 2026 Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 34 – ADT34