Lascazère en fête 20 juin 2025

Hautes-Pyrénées

Lascazère en fête Village LASCAZERES Lascazères Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

2025-06-20

2025-06-22

Date(s) :

2025-06-20

Trois jours placés sous le signe de la convivialité, de la gastronomie et de la musique, pour rassembler petits et grands autour d’un programme riche en animations.

Programme

Vendredi

Soirée barbecue, cocktails à la palombe gourmande, animé par le groupe « broken arms barell »

Samedi

12h ouverture de la buvette

14h concours de pétanque 5€

19h apéritif au foyer rural animé par les « broken arms barell »

21h repas du comité fait par la palombe gourmande

18€ (enfant -12 ans 12€)

Entrée tartare melon jambon ricotta

Plat Poulet basquaise

Dessert tartes aux pommes

23h30 ouverture du bal animé par le podium System D

Dimanche

Concours de pêche 5€ enfants, 12€ adultes (1 sandwich et 1 conso offert)

7h lâcher de truite

8h concours de pêche

11h apéritif au foyer rural animé par « couleur café »

13h repas du comité fait par la palombe gourmande,

18€ (enfant -12 ans 12€)

Entrée salade chèvre chaud

Plat lomo saltado (émincée de boeuf) accompagné de pommes de terre

Dessert gâteau basque

Cette fête locale est l’occasion idéale pour découvrir ou redécouvrir l’hospitalité du village de Lascazères, dans une ambiance chaleureuse et familiale. L’ensemble des animations est ouvert à tous, habitants comme visiteurs, dans un esprit de partage et de bonne humeur.

Village LASCAZERES

Lascazères 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 96 35 39 mairie.lascazeres@wanadoo.fr

English :

Three days of conviviality, gastronomy and music, bringing young and old together for a program packed with entertainment.

Program

Friday

Barbecue evening, cocktails with gourmet pigeon, hosted by the « broken arms barell » band

Saturday

12pm: refreshment stand opens

2pm: 5? pétanque competition

7pm: aperitif in the foyer rural, with entertainment by the « broken arms barell » band

9pm: committee meal prepared by la palombe gourmande

18? (children under 12: 12?)

Starter: melon ham and ricotta tartare

Main course: Basquaise chicken

Dessert: apple pie

11:30 p.m.: Opening of the ball with System D podium

Sunday

Fishing competition: 5? children, 12? adults (1 sandwich and 1 drink offered)

7am: trout release

8am: fishing competition

11 a.m.: aperitif at the foyer rural with « couleur café » music

1pm: committee meal prepared by palombe gourmande,

18 (children under 12: 12?)

Starter: warm goat’s cheese salad

Main course: lomo saltado (minced beef) with potatoes

Dessert: Basque cake

This local festival is the ideal opportunity to discover or rediscover the hospitality of the village of Lascazères, in a warm, family atmosphere. All events are open to all, locals and visitors alike, in a spirit of sharing and good cheer.

German :

Drei Tage im Zeichen der Geselligkeit, der Gastronomie und der Musik, um Jung und Alt bei einem reichhaltigen Unterhaltungsprogramm zusammenzubringen.

Programm

Freitag

Grillabend, Cocktails mit Gourmet-Taube, musikalisch umrahmt von der Gruppe « broken arms barell »

Samstag

12 Uhr: Eröffnung des Imbissstandes

14 Uhr: Petanque-Wettbewerb 5?

19 Uhr: Aperitif im Landhaus mit Musik der Gruppe « broken arms barell »

21 Uhr: Essen des Komitees, zubereitet von « la palombe gourmande »

18? (Kinder unter 12 Jahren: 12?)

Vorspeise: Melonentartar mit Schinken und Ricotta

Gericht: Baskisches Huhn

Dessert: Apfelkuchen

23.30 Uhr: Eröffnung des Balls, der vom Podium System D moderiert wird

Sonntag

Angelwettbewerb: 5? Kinder, 12? Erwachsene (1 Sandwich und 1 Getränk gratis)

7 Uhr: Aussetzen der Forelle

8 Uhr: Angelwettbewerb

11 Uhr: Aperitif im Landhaus mit Musik von « couleur café »

13 Uhr: Essen des Komitees, zubereitet von « la palombe gourmande »,

18? (Kinder unter 12 Jahren: 12?)

Vorspeise: Salat mit warmem Ziegenkäse

Gericht: Lomo saltado (Rindergeschnetzeltes) mit Kartoffeln

Dessert: Baskischer Kuchen

Dieses lokale Fest ist die ideale Gelegenheit, die Gastfreundschaft des Dorfes Lascazères in einer herzlichen und familiären Atmosphäre zu entdecken oder wiederzuentdecken. Das gesamte Unterhaltungsprogramm steht allen offen, Einheimischen wie Besuchern, in einem Geist des Teilens und der guten Laune.

Italiano :

Tre giorni di convivialità, gastronomia e musica, che riuniscono giovani e meno giovani per godere di un ricco programma di intrattenimento.

Programma

Venerdì

Serata barbecue, cocktail con piccione gourmet, intrattenimento del gruppo « broken arms barell »

Sabato

ore 12.00: apertura del bar per il rinfresco

ore 14.00: gara di bocce a 5

ore 19: aperitivo nel foyer rurale, con animazione del gruppo « broken arms barell »

ore 21.00: cena del Comitato preparata da La Palombe Gourmande

18 (bambini sotto i 12 anni: 12?)

Antipasto: tartare di melone, prosciutto e ricotta

Piatto principale: pollo alla basca

Dessert: torta di mele

ore 23.30: Apertura del ballo con podio System D

Domenica

Gara di pesca: 5? bambini, 12? adulti (1 panino e 1 bibita gratis)

ore 7: rilascio delle trote

ore 8: gara di pesca

ore 11: aperitivo nel foyer rurale con musica « couleur café »

ore 13.00: pasto del comitato preparato da la palombe gourmande,

18 (bambini sotto i 12 anni: 12?)

Antipasto: insalata tiepida di formaggio di capra

Piatto principale: lomo saltado (manzo tritato) con patate

Dessert: torta basca

Questa festa locale è l’occasione ideale per scoprire o riscoprire l’ospitalità del villaggio di Lascazères, in un’atmosfera calda e familiare. Tutte le attività sono aperte a tutti, abitanti e visitatori, in uno spirito di condivisione e buonumore.

Espanol :

Tres días de convivencia, gastronomía y música, que reunirán a grandes y pequeños para disfrutar de un apretado programa de animación.

Programa

Viernes

Noche de barbacoa, cóctel con pichón gourmet, animación a cargo del grupo « broken arms barell »

Sábado

12h: apertura del bar

14:00 h: concurso de petanca 5?

19 h: aperitivo en el vestíbulo rural, animado por el grupo « broken arms barell

21:00 h: comida del Comité preparada por La Palombe Gourmande

18 euros (niños menores de 12 años: 12?)

Entrante: tartar de melón, jamón y requesón

Plato principal: pollo a la vasca

Postre: tarta de manzana

23.30 h: Apertura del baile con podio System D

Domingo

Concurso de pesca: 5? niños, 12? adultos (1 bocadillo y 1 bebida gratis)

7h: suelta de truchas

8h: concurso de pesca

11h: aperitivo en el foyer rural con música « couleur café

13h: comida del Comité preparada por la palombe gourmande,

18 (niños menores de 12 años: 12?)

Entrante: ensalada tibia de queso de cabra

Plato principal: lomo saltado con patatas

Postre: pastel vasco

Esta fiesta local es la ocasión ideal para descubrir o redescubrir la hospitalidad del pueblo de Lascazères, en un ambiente cálido y familiar. Todas las actividades están abiertas a todos, habitantes y visitantes, en un espíritu de convivencia y buen humor.

