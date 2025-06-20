Lascazère en fête – Village Lascazères 20 juin 2025 07:00
Hautes-Pyrénées
Lascazère en fête Village LASCAZERES Lascazères Hautes-Pyrénées
Trois jours placés sous le signe de la convivialité, de la gastronomie et de la musique, pour rassembler petits et grands autour d’un programme riche en animations.
Programme
Vendredi
Soirée barbecue, cocktails à la palombe gourmande, animé par le groupe « broken arms barell »
Samedi
12h ouverture de la buvette
14h concours de pétanque 5€
19h apéritif au foyer rural animé par les « broken arms barell »
21h repas du comité fait par la palombe gourmande
18€ (enfant -12 ans 12€)
Entrée tartare melon jambon ricotta
Plat Poulet basquaise
Dessert tartes aux pommes
23h30 ouverture du bal animé par le podium System D
Dimanche
Concours de pêche 5€ enfants, 12€ adultes (1 sandwich et 1 conso offert)
7h lâcher de truite
8h concours de pêche
11h apéritif au foyer rural animé par « couleur café »
13h repas du comité fait par la palombe gourmande,
18€ (enfant -12 ans 12€)
Entrée salade chèvre chaud
Plat lomo saltado (émincée de boeuf) accompagné de pommes de terre
Dessert gâteau basque
Cette fête locale est l’occasion idéale pour découvrir ou redécouvrir l’hospitalité du village de Lascazères, dans une ambiance chaleureuse et familiale. L’ensemble des animations est ouvert à tous, habitants comme visiteurs, dans un esprit de partage et de bonne humeur.
Village LASCAZERES
Lascazères 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 96 35 39 mairie.lascazeres@wanadoo.fr
English :
Three days of conviviality, gastronomy and music, bringing young and old together for a program packed with entertainment.
Program
Friday
Barbecue evening, cocktails with gourmet pigeon, hosted by the « broken arms barell » band
Saturday
12pm: refreshment stand opens
2pm: 5? pétanque competition
7pm: aperitif in the foyer rural, with entertainment by the « broken arms barell » band
9pm: committee meal prepared by la palombe gourmande
18? (children under 12: 12?)
Starter: melon ham and ricotta tartare
Main course: Basquaise chicken
Dessert: apple pie
11:30 p.m.: Opening of the ball with System D podium
Sunday
Fishing competition: 5? children, 12? adults (1 sandwich and 1 drink offered)
7am: trout release
8am: fishing competition
11 a.m.: aperitif at the foyer rural with « couleur café » music
1pm: committee meal prepared by palombe gourmande,
18 (children under 12: 12?)
Starter: warm goat’s cheese salad
Main course: lomo saltado (minced beef) with potatoes
Dessert: Basque cake
This local festival is the ideal opportunity to discover or rediscover the hospitality of the village of Lascazères, in a warm, family atmosphere. All events are open to all, locals and visitors alike, in a spirit of sharing and good cheer.
German :
Drei Tage im Zeichen der Geselligkeit, der Gastronomie und der Musik, um Jung und Alt bei einem reichhaltigen Unterhaltungsprogramm zusammenzubringen.
Programm
Freitag
Grillabend, Cocktails mit Gourmet-Taube, musikalisch umrahmt von der Gruppe « broken arms barell »
Samstag
12 Uhr: Eröffnung des Imbissstandes
14 Uhr: Petanque-Wettbewerb 5?
19 Uhr: Aperitif im Landhaus mit Musik der Gruppe « broken arms barell »
21 Uhr: Essen des Komitees, zubereitet von « la palombe gourmande »
18? (Kinder unter 12 Jahren: 12?)
Vorspeise: Melonentartar mit Schinken und Ricotta
Gericht: Baskisches Huhn
Dessert: Apfelkuchen
23.30 Uhr: Eröffnung des Balls, der vom Podium System D moderiert wird
Sonntag
Angelwettbewerb: 5? Kinder, 12? Erwachsene (1 Sandwich und 1 Getränk gratis)
7 Uhr: Aussetzen der Forelle
8 Uhr: Angelwettbewerb
11 Uhr: Aperitif im Landhaus mit Musik von « couleur café »
13 Uhr: Essen des Komitees, zubereitet von « la palombe gourmande »,
18? (Kinder unter 12 Jahren: 12?)
Vorspeise: Salat mit warmem Ziegenkäse
Gericht: Lomo saltado (Rindergeschnetzeltes) mit Kartoffeln
Dessert: Baskischer Kuchen
Dieses lokale Fest ist die ideale Gelegenheit, die Gastfreundschaft des Dorfes Lascazères in einer herzlichen und familiären Atmosphäre zu entdecken oder wiederzuentdecken. Das gesamte Unterhaltungsprogramm steht allen offen, Einheimischen wie Besuchern, in einem Geist des Teilens und der guten Laune.
Italiano :
Tre giorni di convivialità, gastronomia e musica, che riuniscono giovani e meno giovani per godere di un ricco programma di intrattenimento.
Programma
Venerdì
Serata barbecue, cocktail con piccione gourmet, intrattenimento del gruppo « broken arms barell »
Sabato
ore 12.00: apertura del bar per il rinfresco
ore 14.00: gara di bocce a 5
ore 19: aperitivo nel foyer rurale, con animazione del gruppo « broken arms barell »
ore 21.00: cena del Comitato preparata da La Palombe Gourmande
18 (bambini sotto i 12 anni: 12?)
Antipasto: tartare di melone, prosciutto e ricotta
Piatto principale: pollo alla basca
Dessert: torta di mele
ore 23.30: Apertura del ballo con podio System D
Domenica
Gara di pesca: 5? bambini, 12? adulti (1 panino e 1 bibita gratis)
ore 7: rilascio delle trote
ore 8: gara di pesca
ore 11: aperitivo nel foyer rurale con musica « couleur café »
ore 13.00: pasto del comitato preparato da la palombe gourmande,
18 (bambini sotto i 12 anni: 12?)
Antipasto: insalata tiepida di formaggio di capra
Piatto principale: lomo saltado (manzo tritato) con patate
Dessert: torta basca
Questa festa locale è l’occasione ideale per scoprire o riscoprire l’ospitalità del villaggio di Lascazères, in un’atmosfera calda e familiare. Tutte le attività sono aperte a tutti, abitanti e visitatori, in uno spirito di condivisione e buonumore.
Espanol :
Tres días de convivencia, gastronomía y música, que reunirán a grandes y pequeños para disfrutar de un apretado programa de animación.
Programa
Viernes
Noche de barbacoa, cóctel con pichón gourmet, animación a cargo del grupo « broken arms barell »
Sábado
12h: apertura del bar
14:00 h: concurso de petanca 5?
19 h: aperitivo en el vestíbulo rural, animado por el grupo « broken arms barell
21:00 h: comida del Comité preparada por La Palombe Gourmande
18 euros (niños menores de 12 años: 12?)
Entrante: tartar de melón, jamón y requesón
Plato principal: pollo a la vasca
Postre: tarta de manzana
23.30 h: Apertura del baile con podio System D
Domingo
Concurso de pesca: 5? niños, 12? adultos (1 bocadillo y 1 bebida gratis)
7h: suelta de truchas
8h: concurso de pesca
11h: aperitivo en el foyer rural con música « couleur café
13h: comida del Comité preparada por la palombe gourmande,
18 (niños menores de 12 años: 12?)
Entrante: ensalada tibia de queso de cabra
Plato principal: lomo saltado con patatas
Postre: pastel vasco
Esta fiesta local es la ocasión ideal para descubrir o redescubrir la hospitalidad del pueblo de Lascazères, en un ambiente cálido y familiar. Todas las actividades están abiertas a todos, habitantes y visitantes, en un espíritu de convivencia y buen humor.
