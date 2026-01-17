L’ASSOCIATION FONDATION ANTONIO MACHADO S’INVITE À L’OFFICE DE TOURISME Collioure

L’ASSOCIATION FONDATION ANTONIO MACHADO S’INVITE À L’OFFICE DE TOURISME

À l’occasion des RDV de l’OT, l’association fondation Antonio Machado propose la conférence Antonio Machado, poésie, guerre et exil qui retrace un parcours à la fois littéraire et politique bouleversé par le drame de la guerre civile espagnole. S’en suivra une visite de l’espace Machado à la médiathèque.

6, rue de la République Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47 contact@collioure.com

English :

On the occasion of the RDV de l’OT, the Fondation Antonio Machado association presents a lecture entitled Antonio Machado, poetry, war and exile , which retraces a literary and political career shaken by the tragedy of the Spanish Civil War. This will be followed by a visit to the Machado space at the media library.

