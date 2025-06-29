LAURA CALU – CENTRE DES EXPOSITIONS – LE FORUM Le Mans
LAURA CALU – CENTRE DES EXPOSITIONS – LE FORUM Le Mans vendredi 29 mai 2026.
LAURA CALU Début : 2026-05-29 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.
BONNE NOUVELLE PRODUCTIONS & ICI PRODUCTION PRÉSENTENT : : LAURA CALUICI Production présente : LAURA CALU“SENK”de & avec Laura Calumise en scène Arthur Chevalierdurée : 2 h 00 (120 minutes)Spectacle clairement déconseillé aux enfants.Selon le pouce levé ou baissé par la plèbe, la mise à mort n’est jamais très loin.Laura entre dans l’arène pour se battre contre les incohérences de son époque,mais surtout contre ses propres contradictions. « Ouais enfin en attendant elle est bien contente d’y être dans l’arène. » Bah non. Si, en fait si.
CENTRE DES EXPOSITIONS – LE FORUM 1 AVENUE DU PARC DES EXPOSITIONS 72000 Le Mans 72