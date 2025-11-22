Le banquet Vosgien Centre des Congrès Épinal

Le banquet Vosgien Centre des Congrès Épinal samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Le banquet Vosgien

Centre des Congrès 7 Avenue de Saint-Dié Épinal Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

79.99

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 12:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Pour la toute première fois notre grand banquet vient s’installer dans les Vosges, une région que nous souhaitions faire depuis longtemps.

Idéalement placé pour tous les canonniers du Grand Est, nous vous attendons très nombreux pour festoyer. Canonniers des Vosges, de Lorraine, d’Alsace, du Doubs ou encore de Haute-Saône nous comptons sur vous pour venir en nombre faire vibrer toute la ligne bleue des Vosges !

Ripaille, rires, chants, partage et fête, rejoignez-nous pour banqueter avec des centaines, voir des milliers de copains loin des soucis du quotidien et vivre un moment inoubliable. La fête sera légendaire !

ATTENTION, LES PLACES SONT LIMITÉES ! ACCÈS INTERDIT AUX MINEURS NON ACCOMPAGNÉS DE LEURS PARENTS OU RESPONSABLES LÉGAUX.

Nous préparons des animations musicales pour la journée. L’ambiance sera au rendez-vous. Tenez vous prêts, nous allons faire vibrer toute la région !

RDV devant le Centre des Congrès d’Épinal.Tout public

Centre des Congrès 7 Avenue de Saint-Dié Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 82 53 32

English :

For the very first time, our grand banquet will be held in the Vosges, a region we’ve long wanted to visit.

Ideally placed for all the gunners of the Grand Est region, we look forward to seeing many of you there to feast. Gunners from the Vosges, Lorraine, Alsace, Doubs or Haute-Saône, we’re counting on you to come in your numbers and rock the Vosges blue line!

Join us for a feast of laughter, song, sharing and celebration, with hundreds or even thousands of friends, far from everyday worries, for an unforgettable experience. The party will be legendary!

PLACES ARE LIMITED! ACCESS FORBIDDEN TO MINORS UNACCOMPANIED BY THEIR PARENTS OR GUARDIANS.

We’re preparing musical entertainment for the day. The atmosphere will be great. Get ready, we’re going to rock the whole region!

RDV in front of the Épinal Convention Center.

German :

Zum allerersten Mal findet unser großes Bankett in den Vogesen statt, einer Region, die wir schon lange besuchen wollten.

Die Lage ist ideal für alle Kanoniere des Grand Est, und wir erwarten Sie zahlreich, um mit uns zu feiern. Kanoniere aus den Vogesen, aus Lothringen, dem Elsass, dem Doubs oder der Haute-Saône wir zählen auf Sie, damit Sie zahlreich erscheinen und die blaue Linie der Vogesen in Schwingung versetzen!

Ripaille, Lachen, Singen, Teilen und Feiern, schließen Sie sich uns an, um mit Hunderten oder Tausenden von Freunden weit weg von den Sorgen des Alltags zu banketten und einen unvergesslichen Moment zu erleben. Die Party wird legendär!

ACHTUNG, DIE PLÄTZE SIND BEGRENZT! MINDERJÄHRIGE, DIE NICHT VON IHREN ELTERN ODER ERZIEHUNGSBERECHTIGTEN BEGLEITET WERDEN, HABEN KEINEN ZUTRITT.

Wir bereiten musikalische Unterhaltung für den Tag vor. Die Stimmung wird auf dem Höhepunkt sein. Halten Sie sich bereit, wir werden die ganze Region in Schwingung versetzen!

RDV vor dem Centre des Congrès in Épinal.

Italiano :

Per la prima volta, il nostro grande banchetto si svolgerà nei Vosgi, una regione che desideravamo visitare da molto tempo.

Situata in una posizione ideale per tutti gli artiglieri del Grand Est, ci auguriamo di vedervi numerosi per godervi i festeggiamenti. Artiglieri dei Vosgi, della Lorena, dell’Alsazia, del Doubs e della Haute-Saône, contiamo su di voi per partecipare in forze e far vibrare l’intera linea blu dei Vosgi!

Unitevi a noi per una festa di risate, canti, condivisione e celebrazione, con centinaia o addirittura migliaia di amici, lontani dalle preoccupazioni della vita quotidiana, per un’esperienza indimenticabile. La festa sarà leggendaria!

ATTENZIONE, I POSTI SONO LIMITATI! ACCESSO VIETATO AI MINORI NON ACCOMPAGNATI DAI GENITORI O DA CHI NE FA LE VECI.

Stiamo preparando un intrattenimento musicale per la giornata. L’atmosfera sarà fantastica. Preparatevi, faremo scatenare tutta la regione!

Appuntamento davanti al Centro Congressi di Épinal.

Espanol :

Por primera vez, nuestro gran banquete se celebra en los Vosgos, una región que queríamos visitar desde hace mucho tiempo.

Idealmente situada para todos los artilleros de la región del Gran Este, esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes allí para disfrutar de las festividades. Artilleros de los Vosgos, Lorena, Alsacia, Doubs y Haute-Saône, ¡contamos con vosotros para hacer vibrar toda la línea azul de los Vosgos!

Acompáñenos en una fiesta de risas, canciones, intercambio y celebración, con cientos o incluso miles de amigos, lejos de las preocupaciones de la vida cotidiana, para vivir una experiencia inolvidable. ¡La fiesta será legendaria!

ATENCIÓN, ¡LAS PLAZAS SON LIMITADAS! ACCESO PROHIBIDO A MENORES NO ACOMPAÑADOS POR SUS PADRES O TUTORES LEGALES.

Estamos preparando algo de animación musical para ese día. El ambiente será genial. Prepárate, ¡vamos a hacer vibrar a toda la región!

Cita frente al Palacio de Congresos de Épinal.

