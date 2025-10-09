Le Bar-Bu fête ses 2 ans ! VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre

Mais c’est quoi le Bar-Bu ? Un lieu d’exception intergénarationnel au sein de l’ehpad. Des brigades mixtes, réunissant soignants et résidents, se sont engagées dans l’aventure du Bar-Bu et vous invite à partager un après-midi d’animations et de gourmandises !

Au programme dès 13h30

Un goûter offert ! Parce que c’est toujours meilleur quand c’est gratuit… et moelleux !

Une vente de gourmandises maison

Un stand d’activités ludiques et adaptées

Une ambiance conviviale garantie !

Ouvert à tous

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Hall de « La Clairière » Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 54 71 08 rpaul@ch-tarbes-vic.fr

English :

But what is the Bar-Bu? An exceptional intergenerational venue within the ehpad. Mixed brigades of caregivers and residents have embarked on the Bar-Bu adventure and invite you to share an afternoon of entertainment and delicacies!

On the program from 1:30 p.m

A complimentary snack! Because it’s always better when it’s free… and sweet!

Sale of home-made treats

A stand offering fun and adapted activities

A friendly atmosphere guaranteed!

Open to all

German :

Was ist die Bar-Bu? Ein außergewöhnlicher, generationsübergreifender Ort innerhalb des Altenheims. Gemischte Brigaden aus Pflegepersonal und Bewohnern haben sich dem Abenteuer Bar-Bu verschrieben und laden Sie ein, einen Nachmittag voller Animationen und Leckereien zu teilen!

Das Programm beginnt um 13.30 Uhr

Ein kostenloser Imbiss! Weil es immer besser schmeckt, wenn es umsonst ist… und weich!

Ein Verkauf von hausgemachten Leckereien

Ein Stand mit spielerischen und angepassten Aktivitäten

Eine gesellige Atmosphäre ist garantiert!

Offen für alle

Italiano :

Ma cos’è il Bar-Bu? Un eccezionale luogo intergenerazionale all’interno dell’ehpad. Brigate miste di assistenti e residenti si sono imbarcate nell’avventura del Bar-Bu e vi invitano a condividere un pomeriggio di divertimento e prelibatezze!

In programma dalle 13.30

Merenda gratis! Perché è sempre meglio quando è gratis… e dolce!

Una vendita di prodotti fatti in casa

Uno stand che propone attività divertenti e adattate

Un’atmosfera amichevole garantita!

Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Pero, ¿qué es el Bar-Bu? Un lugar intergeneracional excepcional dentro del ehpad. Brigadas mixtas de cuidadores y residentes se han embarcado en la aventura del Bar-Bu y te invitan a compartir una tarde de entretenimiento y delicias

En el programa a partir de las 13h30

¡Una merienda gratis! Porque siempre es mejor cuando es gratis… ¡y dulce!

Venta de dulces caseros

Un stand con actividades lúdicas y adaptadas

Un ambiente agradable garantizado

Abierto a todos

