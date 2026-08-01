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Mont-devant-Sassey

Le bicentenaire de la fonderie

Mont-devant-Sassey Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-30 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Les Amis de l’église de Mont-devant-Sassey vous invitent à venir célébrer le bicentenaire de la fonderie du village.

Au programme, rendez-vous à l’église pour la découverte d’une deuxième cloche et visite de l’exposition sur la fonderie. Puis, une gerbe sera déposée sur la tombe Farnier au vieux cimetière attenant à l’église. Pour clôturer cette matinée, un apéro-causerie est organisée dans l’ancienne fonderie.Tout public

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Mont-devant-Sassey 55110 Meuse Grand Est

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English :

The Friends of the Mont-devant-Sassey Church invite you to come celebrate the bicentennial of the village foundry.

The program includes a gathering at the church for the unveiling of a second bell and a tour of the exhibition on the foundry. Afterward, a wreath will be laid at the Farnier family grave in the old cemetery adjacent to the church. To round out the morning, a cocktail reception and talk will be held in the old foundry.

L’événement Le bicentenaire de la fonderie Mont-devant-Sassey a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par OT MONTS ET VALLEES DE MEUSE