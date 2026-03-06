Le Blue Rhythm Band fait son Jazz Club à la Villa d’Isle Jean-Pierre Dumortier Saint-Quentin

Le Blue Rhythm Band fait son Jazz Club à la Villa d’Isle Jean-Pierre Dumortier

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin Aisne

Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-06 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-06

Le BRB vous donne rendez-vous pour son prochain jazz-club au restaurant La Villa d’Isle à Saint-Quentin le vendredi 23 janvier 2026 à 20h30.

Le BRB recevra The Morning Call Jazz Band.

Pensez à réserver au 06 37 43 80 75 (places limitées).

Tarif de la soirée musicale avec repas

– non adhérents 45€

– adhérents aux associations BRB/JACE 40€.

Informations

www.blue-rhythm-band.net

www.jazz-aux-champs-elysees.fr

Le tromboniste Jean-Pierre Dumontier

Après des études de piano au conservatoire de Nantes, Jean-Pierre Dumontier s’initie au trombone et au tuba dans la fanfare des Beaux-Arts de Tours. Très vite, il s’impose

comme un musicien polyvalent et recherché.

Il joue de nombreuses années du trombone avec Olivier Franc, notamment au Festival de Femo au Danemark. Membre du Big-band Paris Swing Orchestra dont il est également arrangeur, il se produit sur des scènes internationales prestigieuses telles que le Festival d’Auckland en Nouvelle-Zélande et le Festival d’Ascona en Suisse. Il collabore également avec le clarinettiste suisse Jacky Milliet.

En 2013, avec Gérard Siffert, il fonde son propre groupe Little-Big-Horn, affirmant ainsi sa volonté artistique et son attachement au jazz traditionnel.

Sousaphoniste, il a assuré des remplacements au sein de l’orchestre de Claude Luter. Il crée également le groupe Parad’ aux côtés de Patrick Artéro et Daniel Huck avec lequel il se produit notamment au Festival de Nice.

Parallèlement, Jean-Pierre Dumontier poursuit son activité de pianiste, se produisant notamment avec Éric Luter.

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 6 37 43 80 75 nadette.blin@wanadoo.fr

English :

The BRB invites you to its next jazz club at the restaurant La Villa d?Isle in Saint-Quentin on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8:30pm.

The BRB will welcome The Morning Call Jazz Band.

Don’t forget to book on 06 37 43 80 75 (places are limited).

Price of the musical evening with meal:

– non-members: 45?

– bRB/JACE association members: 40?

Further information

www.blue-rhythm-band.net

www.jazz-aux-champs-elysees.fr

Trombonist Jean-Pierre Dumontier

After studying piano at the Conservatoire de Nantes, Jean-Pierre Dumontier took up the trombone and tuba in the Beaux-Arts brass band in Tours. He soon established himself

as a versatile and sought-after musician.

For many years, he played trombone with Olivier Franc, notably at the Femo Festival in Denmark. A member of the Paris Swing Orchestra Big Band, for which he is also arranger, he performs on prestigious international stages such as the Auckland Festival in New Zealand and the Ascona Festival in Switzerland. He also collaborates with Swiss clarinettist Jacky Milliet.

In 2013, with Gérard Siffert, he founded his own group Little-Big-Horn, affirming his artistic determination and his attachment to traditional jazz.

As a sousaphone player, he has filled in for Claude Luter?s orchestra. He also formed the Parad? group alongside Patrick Artéro and Daniel Huck, with whom he performed at the Nice Festival.

At the same time, Jean-Pierre Dumontier pursued his career as a pianist, performing with Éric Luter.

L’événement Le Blue Rhythm Band fait son Jazz Club à la Villa d’Isle Jean-Pierre Dumortier Saint-Quentin a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par OT du Saint-Quentinois