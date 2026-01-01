Le Blue Rhythm Band fait son Jazz Club à la Villa d’Isle The Morning Call Jazz Band Saint-Quentin

Le Blue Rhythm Band fait son Jazz Club à la Villa d’Isle The Morning Call Jazz Band

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin Aisne

Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-23 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-23 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-23

Le BRB vous donne rendez-vous pour son prochain jazz-club au restaurant La Villa d’Isle à Saint-Quentin le vendredi 23 janvier 2026 à 20h30.

Le BRB recevra The Morning Call Jazz Band.

Pensez à réserver au 06 37 43 80 75 (places limitées).

Tarif de la soirée musicale avec repas

– non adhérents 45€

– adhérents aux associations BRB/JACE 40€.

Informations

www.blue-rhythm-band.net

www.jazz-aux-champs-elysees.fr

Inspiré par le célèbre café emblématique de La Nouvelle Orléans, réputé pour ses délicieux beignets, The Morning Call Jazz Band puise son inspiration chez des compositeurs et des musiciens tels que Jerry Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, The Mills Brothers, Sydney Bechet…

Talentueux instrumentistes, les quatre musiciens bruxellois se distinguent également par leurs prestations vocales raffinées. Ils interprètent avec brio, dans l’esprit Barbers Shop, leurs propres arrangements du répertoire des Mills Brothers et présentent aussi leurs compositions originales.

Le groupe est composé de Andrew Bolton (contrebasse) Guillaume Gillain (guitare) Mathieu Najean (saxophone) et Timothée Le Maire (trombone)

Leur sens du rythme et de la mélodie allié à une énergie débordante promet une soirée d’exception pour tous les amateurs de jazz !

113 rue d’Isle Saint-Quentin 02100 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 6 37 43 80 75 nadette.blin@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The BRB invites you to its next jazz club at the restaurant La Villa d?Isle in Saint-Quentin on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 8:30pm.

The BRB will welcome The Morning Call Jazz Band.

Don’t forget to book on 06 37 43 80 75 (places are limited).

Price of the musical evening with meal:

– non-members: 45?

– bRB/JACE association members: 40?

Further information

www.blue-rhythm-band.net

www.jazz-aux-champs-elysees.fr

Inspired by New Orleans’ iconic café, famous for its delicious beignets, The Morning Call Jazz Band draws its inspiration from composers and musicians such as Jerry Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, The Mills Brothers, Sydney Bechet?

Talented instrumentalists, the four musicians from Brussels also distinguish themselves by their refined vocal performances. In the spirit of the Barbers Shop, they brilliantly interpret their own arrangements of the Mills Brothers repertoire, as well as presenting their own original compositions.

The band is made up of Andrew Bolton (double bass) ? Guillaume Gillain (guitar) ? Mathieu Najean (saxophone) and Timothée Le Maire (trombone)

Their sense of rhythm and melody, combined with their boundless energy, promises an exceptional evening for all jazz fans!

