Le bonheur viendra après par Camille Millerand La Flèche
La Flèche Sarthe
Début : 2026-02-07 14:50:00
fin : 2026-03-22
2026-02-07
Exposition photographique qui interroge sur la question migratoire vue depuis les continents africain et européen.
La Flèche 72200 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
English :
A photographic exhibition that examines the issue of migration as seen from the African and European continents.
