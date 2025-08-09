LE BOULÈS EN FÊTE Boule-d’Amont

LE BOULÈS EN FÊTE Boule-d’Amont samedi 9 août 2025.

LE BOULÈS EN FÊTE

Casa Nostra Boule-d’Amont Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-10

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Au coeur de la Vallée du Boulès, dans la Communauté de Communes du Roussillon Conflent, les villages de Boule-d’Amont, Prunet et Belpuig et de Casefabre s’unissent le temps d’un week-end festif et convivial.

Entre randonnées découvertes, patrimoine l…

.

Casa Nostra Boule-d’Amont 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 12 11 76 82

English :

In the heart of the Boulès Valley, in the Communauté de Communes du Roussillon Conflent, the villages of Boule-d’Amont, Prunet et Belpuig and Casefabre join forces for a festive, convivial weekend.

With discovery hikes, local heritage and…

German :

Im Herzen des Boulès-Tals, in der Communauté de Communes du Roussillon Conflent, vereinen sich die Dörfer Boule-d’Amont, Prunet und Belpuig sowie Casefabre für ein festliches und geselliges Wochenende.

Zwischen Entdeckungswanderungen, l…

Italiano :

Nel cuore della Valle del Boulès, nella Communauté de Communes du Roussillon Conflent, i villaggi di Boule-d’Amont, Prunet e Belpuig e Casefabre si uniscono per un weekend di festa e amicizia.

Con passeggiate alla scoperta del patrimonio locale e…

Espanol :

En el corazón del Valle del Boulès, en la Communauté de Communes du Roussillon Conflent, los pueblos de Boule-d’Amont, Prunet y Belpuig y Casefabre se unen para un fin de semana festivo y acogedor.

Con paseos para descubrir el patrimonio local y…

L’événement LE BOULÈS EN FÊTE Boule-d’Amont a été mis à jour le 2025-07-11 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT