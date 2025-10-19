Le brunch du Grand-Marché Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy
Le brunch du Grand-Marché Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
Le brunch du Grand-Marché
Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy Allier
Début : 2025-10-19 09:45:00
fin : 2025-10-19 14:00:00
2025-10-19
À l’occasion de la Semaine du Goût, venez découvrir ou redécouvrir le Grand Marché lors d’un brunch exceptionnel.
Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 71 94 contact@vichydestinations.fr
English :
To mark Taste Week, come and discover or rediscover the Grand Marché at an exceptional brunch.
German :
Anlässlich der Woche des Geschmacks können Sie den Grand Marché bei einem außergewöhnlichen Brunch entdecken oder wiederentdecken.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito della Settimana del Gusto, venite a scoprire o riscoprire il Grand Marché con un brunch d’eccezione.
Espanol :
En el marco de la Semana del Gusto, venga a descubrir o redescubrir el Grand Marché en un brunch excepcional.
