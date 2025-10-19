Le brunch du Grand-Marché Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy

À l’occasion de la Semaine du Goût, venez découvrir ou redécouvrir le Grand Marché lors d’un brunch exceptionnel.

Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 71 94 contact@vichydestinations.fr

To mark Taste Week, come and discover or rediscover the Grand Marché at an exceptional brunch.

Anlässlich der Woche des Geschmacks können Sie den Grand Marché bei einem außergewöhnlichen Brunch entdecken oder wiederentdecken.

Nell’ambito della Settimana del Gusto, venite a scoprire o riscoprire il Grand Marché con un brunch d’eccezione.

En el marco de la Semana del Gusto, venga a descubrir o redescubrir el Grand Marché en un brunch excepcional.

