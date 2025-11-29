Le Carillon de Noël Place Saint-Michel Salon-de-Provence

Le Carillon de Noël

Du 29/11/2025 au 04/01/2026 tous les jours à partir de 12h30. Place Saint-Michel Eglise Saint-Michel Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Le carillon de l’église Saint-Michel participe aussi à la magie de Noël. Tous les jours à 12h30, il diffuse dans le centre ancien des chants de Noël. Une ambiance qui va ajouter un peu de chaleur à ces fêtes de fin d’année.

English :

The carillon at Saint-Michel church also contributes to the magic of Christmas. Every day at 12.30pm, it plays carols throughout the old town. An atmosphere that will add a little warmth to the festive season.

German :

Auch das Glockenspiel der Kirche Saint-Michel trägt zum Weihnachtszauber bei. Jeden Tag um 12:30 Uhr spielt es in der Altstadt Weihnachtslieder. Eine Atmosphäre, die den Feiertagen einen Hauch von Wärme verleiht.

Italiano :

Anche il carillon della chiesa di Saint-Michel contribuisce alla magia del Natale. Ogni giorno, alle 12.30, suonerà canti nel centro storico della città. Un’atmosfera che aggiungerà un po’ di calore alle festività.

Espanol :

El carillón de la iglesia de Saint-Michel también contribuye a la magia de la Navidad. Todos los días a las 12:30 sonarán villancicos en el centro histórico. Un ambiente que aportará un poco de calor a las fiestas.

