Le château de la Robertière un géant oublié de la forêt

Abondant Eure-et-Loir

Imaginez… Vous marchez dans les sous-bois de la forêt de Dreux, et soudain, au détour d’un sentier, apparaissent des pierres anciennes, vestiges d’un château jadis redoutable la Robertière. Ses murailles en ruine, ses souterrains effondrés et son donjon disparu cachent encore des légendes.

Intervenants Patrick Bachelet et Michel Douard

Can you imagine? You’re walking through the undergrowth of the Dreux forest, and suddenly, at the turn of a path, ancient stones appear, the remains of a once formidable castle: La Robertière. Its ruined walls, collapsed tunnels and vanished keep still conceal legends.

