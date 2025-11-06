Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Le ciel et nous (partie 1) Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland Vichy

Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du quatre septembre Vichy Allier

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Non adhérent

Début : 2025-11-06 18:15:00
fin : 2025-11-06 20:00:00

Conférence proposée par Michel Borde, Informaticien, statisticien
Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du quatre septembre Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 64 00  contact@uivichy.org

