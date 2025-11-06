Le ciel et nous (partie 1) Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland Vichy
Le ciel et nous (partie 1) Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland Vichy jeudi 6 novembre 2025.
Le ciel et nous (partie 1)
Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du quatre septembre Vichy Allier
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
Non adhérent
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-06 18:15:00
fin : 2025-11-06 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-06
Conférence proposée par Michel Borde, Informaticien, statisticien
.
Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du quatre septembre Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 64 00 contact@uivichy.org
English :
Lecture by Michel Borde, computer scientist and statistician
German :
Vortrag von Michel Borde, Informatiker, Statistiker
Italiano :
Conferenza di Michel Borde, informatico e statistico
Espanol :
Conferencia de Michel Borde, informático y estadístico
L’événement Le ciel et nous (partie 1) Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Vichy Destinations