Le cirqu’enchanté Rue Pablo Picasso Montluçon

Le cirqu’enchanté Rue Pablo Picasso Montluçon samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Le cirqu’enchanté

Rue Pablo Picasso Athanor Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Un spectacle interactif avec au programme de l’humour, de la fantaisie, une technique circassienne irréprochable tels sont les ingrédients de ce cirqu’enchanté .

.

Rue Pablo Picasso Athanor Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 08 14 40

English :

An interactive show featuring humor, fantasy and impeccable circus technique these are the ingredients of this enchanted circus.

German :

Eine interaktive Show mit Humor, Fantasie und einer makellosen Zirkustechnik sind die Zutaten dieses verzauberten Zirkus.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo interattivo caratterizzato da umorismo, fantasia e tecnica circense impeccabile: questi sono gli ingredienti di questo circo incantato.

Espanol :

Un espectáculo interactivo con humor, fantasía y una técnica circense impecable: estos son los ingredientes de este circo encantado.

L’événement Le cirqu’enchanté Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Montluçon Tourisme