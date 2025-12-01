Le cirqu’enchanté Rue Pablo Picasso Montluçon
Le cirqu’enchanté Rue Pablo Picasso Montluçon samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Le cirqu’enchanté
Rue Pablo Picasso Athanor Montluçon Allier
Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR
Début : 2025-12-13 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-13
2025-12-13
Un spectacle interactif avec au programme de l’humour, de la fantaisie, une technique circassienne irréprochable tels sont les ingrédients de ce cirqu’enchanté .
Rue Pablo Picasso Athanor Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 08 14 40
English :
An interactive show featuring humor, fantasy and impeccable circus technique these are the ingredients of this enchanted circus.
German :
Eine interaktive Show mit Humor, Fantasie und einer makellosen Zirkustechnik sind die Zutaten dieses verzauberten Zirkus.
Italiano :
Uno spettacolo interattivo caratterizzato da umorismo, fantasia e tecnica circense impeccabile: questi sono gli ingredienti di questo circo incantato.
Espanol :
Un espectáculo interactivo con humor, fantasía y una técnica circense impecable: estos son los ingredientes de este circo encantado.
L’événement Le cirqu’enchanté Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Montluçon Tourisme