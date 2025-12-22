Le Clavecin à l’état SAUVAGE (One woman show), Préaux du Perche Perche en Nocé

Le Clavecin à l’état SAUVAGE (One woman show)

Préaux du Perche Lieu-dit La Basse Passière Perche en Nocé Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-18 15:30:00

fin : 2026-01-18

Date(s) :

2026-01-18

Le Clavecin à l’état SAUVAGE Représentation unique en anglais, afin de permettre le rodage avant sa tournée américaine.

Écrit et interprété par Chloé Sévère, claveciniste Mis en scène Laurent Cussinet Regard extérieur de la version anglaise Elisa Doughty.

Vous êtes chaleureusement invités à venir soutenir cette talentueuse claveciniste avant sa tournée aux États-Unis. Les anglophones sont invités à partager leur regard critique afin d’affiner la version anglaise de ce spectacle.

You are warmly invited to come and support this talented harpsichordist ahead of her U.S. tour. All are welcome. English speakers are invited to help with the fine tuning of the English version of this show.

Entre humour et virtuosité , Chloé nous embarque dans un voyage inédit au-delà de nos idées reçues.

Pratique au Théâtre Basse Passière à Préaux du Perche réservation par mail contact@theatrebassepassiere.com participation libre. .

Préaux du Perche Lieu-dit La Basse Passière Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie contact@theatrebassepassiere.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Le Clavecin à l’état SAUVAGE (One woman show)

L’événement Le Clavecin à l’état SAUVAGE (One woman show) Perche en Nocé a été mis à jour le 2025-12-22 par OT CdC Coeur du Perche