Le Club du 5 Édition spéciale Thionville

Le Club du 5 Édition spéciale

46 rue de Paris Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13

Date(s) :

2026-02-13

Nous vous convions à un rendez-vous un peu spécial après le succès de notre bookclub décalé et très spécial autour du polar, nous partons à nouveau dans une aventure d’écriture. Nous vous proposons en effet de vous lancer dans l’écriture collective de l’écriture… d’une romance !

Au programme une découverte drôle du genre, l’occasion pour enfin vous lancer dans l’écriture, entourés d’autres apprentis écrivains aussi motivés que vous et surtout l’occasion de passer un bon moment avec un stylo et un verre ! Le tout sera chapeauté par notre prêtresse de la romance, Kat, assistée d’Emma.Tout public

46 rue de Paris Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 85 61 01 thionvillecentre@hisler.fr

We’d like to invite you to a very special event: after the success of our offbeat and very special bookclub on detective stories, we’re once again embarking on a writing adventure. We’re inviting you to take part in the collective writing of… a romance!

On the program: a fun discovery of the genre, an opportunity to finally get down to writing, surrounded by other apprentice writers just as motivated as you, and above all a chance to have a good time with a pen and a drink! The whole event will be overseen by our priestess of romance, Kat, assisted by Emma.

