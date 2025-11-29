LE COUVENT PING-PONG Azillanet

LE COUVENT PING-PONG

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet Hérault

Début : 2026-01-05

fin : 2026-01-19

Date(s) :

2026-01-05 2026-01-12 2026-01-19 2026-01-26

Tous les lundis à partir de 18h, venez taper la balle au Couvent d’Azillanet !

Ambiance détendue, parties amicales et bonne humeur garanties. Que vous soyez débutant ou joueur confirmé, le ping-pong est ouvert à tous. Raquettes disponibles sur place.

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 31 62 20 30

English :

Every Monday from 6pm, come and hit the ball at Le Couvent d?Azillanet!

A relaxed atmosphere, friendly games and good humor guaranteed. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, ping-pong is open to all. Rackets available on site.

