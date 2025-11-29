LE COUVENT PING-PONG Azillanet
LE COUVENT PING-PONG Azillanet lundi 6 avril 2026.
LE COUVENT PING-PONG
7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet Hérault
Début : 2026-04-06
fin : 2026-04-06
2026-04-06 2026-04-13 2026-04-20 2026-04-27
Tous les lundis à partir de 18h, venez taper la balle au Couvent d’Azillanet !
Ambiance détendue, parties amicales et bonne humeur garanties. Que vous soyez débutant ou joueur confirmé, le ping-pong est ouvert à tous. Raquettes disponibles sur place.
+33 6 31 62 20 30
Every Monday from 6pm, come and hit the ball at Le Couvent d?Azillanet!
A relaxed atmosphere, friendly games and good humor guaranteed. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, ping-pong is open to all. Rackets available on site.
