Informations pratiques

Azillanet

LE COUVENT : PING-PONG

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16

fin : 2027-01-13

Date(s) :

2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30 2026-10-07 2026-10-14 2026-10-21 2026-10-28 2026-11-04 2026-11-11 2026-11-18 2026-11-25 2026-12-02 2026-12-09 2026-12-16 2026-12-23 2026-12-30 2027-01-06 2027-01-13 2027-01-20 2027-01-27

Ambiance détendue, parties amicales et bonne humeur garanties. Que vous soyez débutant ou joueur confirmé, le ping-pong est ouvert à tous.

Venez taper la balle au Couvent d’Azillanet !

Ambiance détendue, parties amicales et bonne humeur garanties. Que vous soyez débutant ou joueur confirmé, le ping-pong est ouvert à tous. Raquettes disponibles sur place. (A partir de 10 ans). .

7 Rue du Couvent Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 31 62 20 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LE COUVENT : PING-PONG

Every Monday from 6pm, come and hit the ball at Le Couvent d?Azillanet!

A relaxed atmosphere, friendly games and good humor guaranteed. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, ping-pong is open to all. Rackets available on site.

L’événement LE COUVENT : PING-PONG Azillanet a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par 34 – OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC