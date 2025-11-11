Le Fer au feu Montcornet

Le Fer au feu

Voie de la magdelaine Montcornet Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-19

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

Le Fer au Feu toute la journée à Mont-Cornu de 10h à 18hManifestation qui se déroulera le 19 avril au centre historique Mont Cornu.Elle fera la part belle aux forgerons au travers de l’histoire ancienne et contemporaine qui seront répartis dans les 5 villages (gaulois, gallo-romain, mérovingien, carolingien et médiéval).Une animation musicale celtique est prévue pour parfaire l’ambiance avec Arduina.Son titre LE FER AU FEU expression bien connu des forgerons

.

Voie de la magdelaine Montcornet 08090 Ardennes Grand Est

English :

Le Fer au Feu all day at Mont-Cornu from 10am to 6pmOn April 19, the event will take place in the historic center of Mont Cornu, featuring blacksmiths through ancient and contemporary history, in 5 villages (Gallic, Gallo-Roman, Merovingian, Carolingian and Medieval), with Celtic music by Arduina, a well-known expression among blacksmiths

German :

Le Fer au Feu den ganzen Tag in Mont Cornu von 10 bis 18 UhrVeranstaltung, die am 19. April im historischen Zentrum Mont Cornu stattfindet.Sie wird den Schmieden durch die alte und zeitgenössische Geschichte, die in den 5 Dörfern (gallisch, gallo-römisch, merowingisch, karolingisch und mittelalterlich) verteilt sein werden, einen großen Platz einräumen.Eine keltische musikalische Unterhaltung ist vorgesehen, um die Stimmung mit Arduina zu vervollständigen.Sein Titel LE FER AU FEU Ausdruck, der den Schmieden wohlbekannt ist

Italiano :

Le Fer au Feu tutto il giorno a Mont-Cornu dalle 10.00 alle 18.00Evento che si svolge il 19 aprile nel centro storico di Mont Cornu, con fabbri di epoca antica e moderna in 5 villaggi (gallico, gallo-romano, merovingio, carolingio e medievale), con musica celtica di Arduina, espressione ben nota tra i fabbri

Espanol :

Le Fer au Feu todo el día en Mont-Cornu de 10:00 a 18:00 horasEvento que tendrá lugar el 19 de abril en el centro histórico de Mont Cornu, en el que se presentarán herreros de la Antigüedad y de la Edad Moderna en 5 pueblos (galo, galo-romano, merovingio, carolingio y medieval), con música celta a cargo de Arduina, expresión muy conocida entre los herreros

L’événement Le Fer au feu Montcornet a été mis à jour le 2025-11-08 par Ardennes Tourisme