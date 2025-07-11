Le festival de Kermoroc’h Siian et Florian Le Bellec Kermoroc’h
Le festival de Kermoroc’h Siian et Florian Le Bellec Kermoroc’h vendredi 11 juillet 2025.
Le festival de Kermoroc’h Siian et Florian Le Bellec
Kermoroc’h Côtes-d’Armor
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-11
Date(s) :
2025-07-11
Le vendredi au marché paysan vous propose = »Rêve d’une crinière de continent », un concert voyageur, des confins du Moyen-orient aux portes de l’Occident, avec escales prolongées en Afghanistan et sur les rives de la Méditerranée… Apéro concert sur réservation. .
Kermoroc’h 22140 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 6 86 40 83 21
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Le festival de Kermoroc’h Siian et Florian Le Bellec Kermoroc’h a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par Office de tourisme de Guingamp Baie de Paimpol