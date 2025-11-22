Le Festival du Cinéma Italien hors murs Le FIEF à l’heure italienne Châteauneuf de Mazenc La Bégude-de-Mazenc
Châteauneuf de Mazenc 245 grande rue La Bégude-de-Mazenc Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 40 EUR
atelier cuisine 10€; spectacle-repas 35€, atelier + spectacle-repas 40€
Début : 2025-11-22 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22 21:00:00
2025-11-22
Le FIEF ouvrira ses portes pour une journée italienne ! Au programme un atelier de cuisine, suivi d’un spectacle-repas italien.
Châteauneuf de Mazenc 245 grande rue La Bégude-de-Mazenc 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 21 48 projets@lefief-drome.com
FIEF opens its doors for an Italian day! On the program: a cooking workshop, followed by an Italian meal-show.
Das FIEF wird seine Türen für einen italienischen Tag öffnen! Auf dem Programm steht ein Kochworkshop, gefolgt von einem italienischen Show-Essen.
FIEF aprirà le sue porte per una giornata italiana! In programma: un laboratorio di cucina, seguito da un pranzo-spettacolo italiano.
FIEF abre sus puertas para celebrar una jornada italiana En el programa: un taller de cocina, seguido de una comida-espectáculo italiana.
L’événement Le Festival du Cinéma Italien hors murs Le FIEF à l’heure italienne La Bégude-de-Mazenc a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux