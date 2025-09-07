LE FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS DE MURET A LIEU SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES. SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES Muret

Début : 2025-09-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-07 17:00:00

2025-09-07

Le Forum des associations vous attend !

Les 195 associations de sport, culture, solidarités et souvenirs et les structures municipales vous donnent rendez-vous dimanche 7 septembre salle Horizon Pyrénées de 10 h à 17 h. .

English :

The Forum des associations is waiting for you!

German :

Das Forum der Vereine wartet auf Sie!

Italiano :

Il Forum delle associazioni vi aspetta!

Espanol :

El Foro de las Asociaciones le espera

