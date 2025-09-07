LE FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS DE MURET A LIEU SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES. SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES Muret
LE FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS DE MURET A LIEU SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES. SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES Muret dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
LE FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS DE MURET A LIEU SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES.
SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES Avenue des Pyrénées Muret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-07 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-07 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-07
Le Forum des associations vous attend !
Les 195 associations de sport, culture, solidarités et souvenirs et les structures municipales vous donnent rendez-vous dimanche 7 septembre salle Horizon Pyrénées de 10 h à 17 h. .
SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES Avenue des Pyrénées Muret 31600 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 51 95 95
English :
The Forum des associations is waiting for you!
German :
Das Forum der Vereine wartet auf Sie!
Italiano :
Il Forum delle associazioni vi aspetta!
Espanol :
El Foro de las Asociaciones le espera
L’événement LE FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS DE MURET A LIEU SALLE HORIZON PYRÉNÉES. Muret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE