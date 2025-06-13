LE FÛT DE SCÈNE LES JARDINS DE VÉRONE – Vias, 13 juin 2025 07:00, Vias.
Hérault
LE FÛT DE SCÈNE LES JARDINS DE VÉRONE Avenue de la Méditerranée Vias Hérault
Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR
Début : 2025-06-13
fin : 2025-06-13
2025-06-13
Viva Italia !
Concert d’ouverture de la saison 2025 au Fût de Scène
Venez vibrer avec les grands airs du Bel Canto de l’opéra italien- Bellini, Verdi, Puccini…
avec Ulrike Van Cotthem, soprano ; Olivier Heyte, baryton ; Nathalie Steinberg, piano
Ouverture à 19h30, début du concert 21h.
Avenue de la Méditerranée
Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 16 51 65 93
Italiano :
Viva Italia!
Concerto di apertura della stagione 2025 del Fût de Scène
Venite a emozionarvi con le grandi arie del Bel Canto dell’opera italiana Bellini, Verdi, Puccini?
con Ulrike Van Cotthem, soprano; Olivier Heyte, baritono; Nathalie Steinberg, pianoforte
Apertura alle 19.30, inizio concerto alle 21.00.
