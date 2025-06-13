LE FÛT DE SCÈNE LES JARDINS DE VÉRONE – Vias, 13 juin 2025 07:00, Vias.

LE FÛT DE SCÈNE LES JARDINS DE VÉRONE Avenue de la Méditerranée Vias Hérault

Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR

Début : 2025-06-13

fin : 2025-06-13

2025-06-13

Viva Italia !

Concert d’ouverture de la saison 2025 au Fût de Scène

Venez vibrer avec les grands airs du Bel Canto de l’opéra italien- Bellini, Verdi, Puccini…

avec Ulrike Van Cotthem, soprano ; Olivier Heyte, baryton ; Nathalie Steinberg, piano

Ouverture à 19h30, début du concert 21h.

Avenue de la Méditerranée

Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 16 51 65 93

Italiano :

Viva Italia!

Concerto di apertura della stagione 2025 del Fût de Scène

Venite a emozionarvi con le grandi arie del Bel Canto dell’opera italiana Bellini, Verdi, Puccini?

con Ulrike Van Cotthem, soprano; Olivier Heyte, baritono; Nathalie Steinberg, pianoforte

Apertura alle 19.30, inizio concerto alle 21.00.

